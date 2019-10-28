Video

Following criminal cash from the streets of London to the gold markets of Dubai, BBC Panorama and the French media company Premieres Lignes reveal how an international crime gang laundered millions in drug money.

This animation shows the extraordinary lengths the gang went to make their dirty drug money appear ‘clean’.

You can watch the full story on iPlayer soon after the broadcast on the 28th October at 20:30 BST.

Animator: Sian Butcher

Producers: Hannah Livingston and Tim Robinson