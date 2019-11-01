How I cleared my £20k debt

Video

One in five young women say they are in debt "all of the time" and nearly 40% say they struggle to make their money last until the end of the month, according to new research by the Young Women's Trust.

Jess knows exactly how that feels. When she was a teenager, her mum got really ill and Jess had to take on extra jobs to support her family. Then, a friend told her about payday loans. A couple of years later, she was £20,000 in debt.

This is how she cleared it.

Archive Footage: Pathe and Getty Images