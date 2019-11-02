The folk band that ran for their lives

Video

The Thai folk band, Faiyen, are seeking asylum in France, claiming it's dangerous for them to return home.

The band, who use music to criticise the monarchy and the military, fled to neighbouring Laos in 2014 after Thailand's military coup.

There they faced death threats, and six other activists in exile with them went missing. Two were later found dead in Mekong River.

BBC Thai follows the band's journey - fleeing from the land of smiles.

Filmed and edited by: Kevin Kim

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell