The folk band that ran for their lives

Facing death threats: Faiyen sought asylum in France
The Thai folk band, Faiyen, are seeking asylum in France, claiming it's dangerous for them to return home.
The band, who use music to criticise the monarchy and the military, fled to neighbouring Laos in 2014 after Thailand's military coup.
There they faced death threats, and six other activists in exile with them went missing. Two were later found dead in Mekong River.
BBC Thai follows the band's journey - fleeing from the land of smiles.
Filmed and edited by: Kevin Kim
Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell
02 Nov 2019
