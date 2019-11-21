Media player
'You've been deceived by professional con-artists'
Jen McAdam, from Glasgow, is one of an estimated 70,000 people in the UK who bought packages from OneCoin.
She invested about £8,000 of her own money in the scheme, and persuaded family and friends to put in about £220,000.
Before she had realised she was not going to get her money back,Jen McAdam was contacted by a stranger via the internet. The man, Timothy Curry, a cryptocurrency enthusiast, said he had studied OneCoin carefully and wanted to speak to people who had invested in it.
She agreed to speak to Mr Curry on Skype. This is a recording of a part of their discussion.
21 Nov 2019
