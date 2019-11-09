Living with your ex: "It's not pretty"

Video

You've got the keys to your new apartment, you've got loads of plans for the future and you're excited to create a home with your partner. But then it’s over - and you can't move out. That's what happened to Chantelle and Tevin, who lived together for 10 months after they broke up.

They are just two of the 2.5 million people in the UK living in "hidden households" that they cannot afford to move out of, including house shares, adults living with their parents, and people living with their ex-partners.

Produced by Jameisha Prescod

Filmed and edited by Andy Brownstone

Additional footage courtesy of Chantelle Street & Tevin Sahota

Tevin chose to let Chantelle tell their story