Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran hostage crisis: The students' spokeswoman
In November 1979 Iranian revolutionary students overran the US Embassy in Tehran and took the Americans inside hostage.
A few months into the hostage crisis a humanitarian delegation was invited to Iran to visit the hostages and to see the conditions that ordinary Iranians were living in.
Masoumeh Ebtekar was the spokeswoman for the Iranian students.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window