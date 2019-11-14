Iran hostage crisis: The students' spokeswoman
In November 1979 Iranian revolutionary students overran the US Embassy in Tehran and took the Americans inside hostage.

A few months into the hostage crisis a humanitarian delegation was invited to Iran to visit the hostages and to see the conditions that ordinary Iranians were living in.

Masoumeh Ebtekar was the spokeswoman for the Iranian students.

  • 14 Nov 2019
