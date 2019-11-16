Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I saw the soldiers who killed El Salvador's priests'
In November 1989 Salvadoran soldiers dragged six Jesuit priests from their beds and murdered them along with their housekeeper and her teenage daughter.
The Salvadoran government tried to blame the killings on left-wing rebels, but their version was contradicted by the evidence of one woman, Lucia Cerna, who was hiding near the site of the murders.
Lucia Cerna recalls the huge risks she took to tell her dramatic story.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
16 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window