Family courts accused of putting children at risk
Domestic abuse survivors protest over family courts

Domestic abuse survivors say children are being put at risk by the family courts.

Previous research by the BBC found that at least four children have been killed in the past five years by a parent with a known history of domestic violence, after a family court granted access.

Filmed and produced by Ruth Evans

Animation by Hannah McNally, with Emily Downe, Martha Halliday and Gabriella Marsh

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell

  • 21 Nov 2019