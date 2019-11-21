Family courts accused of putting children at risk

Media player
Domestic abuse survivors protest over family courts
Domestic abuse survivors say children are being put at risk by the family courts.
Previous research by the BBC found that at least four children have been killed in the past five years by a parent with a known history of domestic violence, after a family court granted access.
Filmed and produced by Ruth Evans
Animation by Hannah McNally, with Emily Downe, Martha Halliday and Gabriella Marsh
Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell
21 Nov 2019
