Meet the grannies fighting the far-right

Video

Many of them were children when Adolf Hitler's rule came to an end, but they will never forget the horrors the Nazis inflicted on their families.

A group of Austrian grandmothers are determined to warn younger generations about the dangers of far-right ideologies. As right-wing populism spreads across Europe, they feel their message is as relevant as ever.

The members of Grannies Against the Right say they want to prevent history from repeating itself, but others have accused them of scaremongering. So is their alarm justified?

This film is part of #CrossingDivides - a BBC season bringing people together. For more stories like this go to bbc.co.uk/crossingdivides.

If you'd like to find out more about the grannies' stories, listen to the BBC Trending podcast.

Video Journalist: Marco Silva