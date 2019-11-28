I stopped wearing my turban and lost myself

Video
Jaskanwal stopped wearing his turban after being bullied
Jaskanwal Singh lives in Toronto, and got badly bullied at school for his turban. To stop the bullying and become more popular he decided to stop wearing a turban. He also felt girls would find him more attractive if he cut his hair. For 19 years he didn't wear a turban and while he became more popular he also started binge drinking and felt unfulfilled.
Last year he stopped drinking and decided to wear a turban again. He now helps young Sikhs who get bullied at school for their turbans.
Producer: Ammar Ebrahim
Camera: Orla McNelis
Series Producer: Anisa Subedar
Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell
