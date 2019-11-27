From cakes to computers

Video

In the early 1950s the British catering firm J Lyons & Co, pioneered the world's first automated office system.

It was called LEO - Lyons Electronic Office - and was used in stock-taking, food ordering and payrolls for the company.

Soon it was being hired out to UK government ministries and other British businesses.

Mary Coombs worked on the first LEO computer and was the first woman to become a commercial computer programmer.

