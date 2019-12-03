Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Life after Death: How seven kids came back from the dead
In 2011, a Danish school trip went disastrously wrong. A group of children fell into ice-cold water, and 'died'. Their hearts stopped beating for several hours. And yet, in the largest known case of its kind, all seven came back to life.
They shared their extraordinary story with us.
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-50630441/life-after-death-how-seven-kids-came-back-from-the-deadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window