How seven kids came back from the dead
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Life after Death: How seven kids came back from the dead

In 2011, a Danish school trip went disastrously wrong. A group of children fell into ice-cold water, and 'died'. Their hearts stopped beating for several hours. And yet, in the largest known case of its kind, all seven came back to life.

They shared their extraordinary story with us.

  • 03 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Endometriosis: 'They think I'm a drug addict'