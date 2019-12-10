Young, Muslim and political
Video

Muslim vote: Political chat ahead of the election

Two weeks ago, four young Muslims from different political backgrounds came together to discuss their experiences of being Muslim and political.

They also discuss the issues that matter most to them at the upcoming election.

