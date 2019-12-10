Young, Muslim and political

Media player
Muslim vote: Political chat ahead of the election
Two weeks ago, four young Muslims from different political backgrounds came together to discuss their experiences of being Muslim and political.
They also discuss the issues that matter most to them at the upcoming election.
Produced and edited by: Ammar Ebrahim
Camera: James Stewart and Maria Nicola
Executive Producer: Natalie Truswell
Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell
10 Dec 2019
