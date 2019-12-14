The shooting of Amadou Diallo

Media player
How the killing of a young immigrant angered America
It was one of the most controversial police shootings of the 1990s.
Four white police officers in New York gunned down an unarmed West African immigrant outside his front door.
The death of Amadou Diallo sparked mass protests in the US.
His mother Kadiatou Diallo has been speaking to Witness History about her son, and his legacy.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
14 Dec 2019
