Getting justice for rape victims
People who have been raped can face a traumatic journey through the legal system and their attackers often go free.
But care centres and specially designed courts in South Africa are improving things.
A video by Richard Kenny and Lily Freeston
Hear the full story in the People Fixing the World podcast
20 Dec 2019
