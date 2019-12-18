Meet Cuba’s digital revolutionaries

Media player
How Cuba’s digital revolutionaries are fighting for change
A year ago, Cuba's socialist government allowed 3G internet access on the island for the first time.
Although it's still relatively expensive and slow, a growing number of Cubans are going online and signing up for social media accounts.
Among them are activists who hope to use digital tools to drive rapid change. We've been meeting three of them.
Producer/Director: Alvaro Alvarez
Producers: Reha Kansara and Will Grant
18 Dec 2019
