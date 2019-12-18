Media player
The delivery driver who takes away your rubbish
Buying stuff online means more parcels are being delivered to people's homes.
One city has found a clever way to make sure this doesn't mean more lorries on its roads.
Hear the full story in the People Fixing the World podcast
Video: Richard Kenny
Camera: Martin Ekelin
18 Dec 2019
