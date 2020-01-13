'I was Harvey Weinstein's spy'

Video

In 2016, Harvey Weinstein hired a private intelligence firm to spy on a long list of people - including those who would go on to accuse him of sexual assault.

Seth Freedman was one of the operatives on that mission.

Posing as a journalist, he called high-profile people like actress Rose McGowan to extract information that he fed back to Weinstein.

He spoke to the BBC in his first filmed interview about his work for Weinstein and his thoughts on #MeToo.

The allegations against Harvey Weinstein include rape and sexual assault relating to two unnamed accusers.

Mr Weinstein denies all charges against him and insists and sexual encounters were consensual.

