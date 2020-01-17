Video

#TradWives is a growing movement of women who promote ultra-traditional gender roles.

Search the hashtag ‘#tradwife’ on social media and you’ll see images of cooked dinners and freshly-baked cakes with captions like, “A woman’s place is in the home” or “Trying to be a man is a waste of a woman”.

The term ‘tradwife’ is particularly controversial because of its associations with the far right, especially in the United States. But many self-described tradwives reject that association.

Alena, who lives in the UK, says it’s about “submitting to and spoiling her husband like it’s 1959” - as well as supporting a return to “traditional English manners, lifestyle and values.”