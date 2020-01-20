Preparing for a volcano to stir

Media player
Preparing for an active volcano to stir
People living at the foot of a volcano in Ecuador are being prepared in case it starts billowing out ash and spewing lava.
But unlike dramatic scenes thousands of miles away in the Philippines, at the moment there's no sign of a huge eruption at Cotopaxi.
These people are taking part in a project that prepares them well in advance, for a disaster that may never happen. The Red Cross says it could save lives and money.
Hear the full story in the People Fixing the World podcast
Video filmed and edited by Daniel Gordon
