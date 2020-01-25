The beauty guru with no arms or legs

Video

Hannah had all four limbs amputated at two years old to save her life after contracting meningitis.

As she grew up, she didn't see media images of quad amputees like her and was keen to fill the gap.

She has been documenting her life experiences on social media and uses her platform to boost self-esteem in others.

"The only difference between me and you is that I have less limbs", Hannah explains.

Filmed, produced and edited by: Arlene Dihoulou

Additional editing: Dave O'Neill

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell