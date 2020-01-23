How I helped convict the bishop who abused me

Video

Phil Johnson was groomed and abused by members of the clergy as a schoolboy in Eastbourne during the 1970s and 80s.

His testimony describes how two priests and Bishop Peter Ball abused him.

This is the story of how Peter Ball was eventually brought to justice and a cover-up that went to the highest levels of the Church of England.

You can watch the two-part series 'Exposed: The Church's Darkest Secret' on BBC iPlayer here.

Edited by: Ahmen Khawaja