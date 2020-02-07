Electrosensitivity: 'I didn't believe people had it, then it happened to me'
Fatigue, pain, headaches, dizziness, burning, twitching, nausea, palpitations.
Just some of the symptoms experienced by people who say they suffer from 'electrosensitivity'.
Electrosensitives – who are mostly self-diagnosed - say that electromagnetic fields from mobile phones, wi-fi and other modern technology are making them seriously ill.
Years of well-controlled, double-blind studies have found no evidence that electromagnetic fields cause these symptoms.
The World Health Organisation says electrosensitivity is not a medical diagnosis, and both the WHO and Public Health England say there’s no scientific basis that these symptoms are linked to electromagnetic field exposure.
But, with super-fast 5G mobile technology spreading across the UK, electrosensitives are getting increasingly worried.
The BBC has looked at the evidence concerning 5G and health risks here.
