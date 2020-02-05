Media player
How Nicaragua's deaf children invented a new sign language
In the 1980s deaf children in Nicaragua invented a completely new sign language of their own.
It was a remarkable achievement, which allowed experts a unique insight into how human communication develops.
"What we learnt from Nicaragua about language still isn't over," says American linguist Judy Shepard-Kegl, who documented the emergence of Nicaraguan Sign Language.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
05 Feb 2020
