Birth of a new language
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Nicaragua's deaf children invented a new sign language

In the 1980s deaf children in Nicaragua invented a completely new sign language of their own.

It was a remarkable achievement, which allowed experts a unique insight into how human communication develops.

"What we learnt from Nicaragua about language still isn't over," says American linguist Judy Shepard-Kegl, who documented the emergence of Nicaraguan Sign Language.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 05 Feb 2020
Go to next video: The deaf protest that gripped America