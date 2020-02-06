The town paying for people over 65 to get fit
A town in Finland is offering free gym sessions to everyone over the age of 65.

The mayor of Kurikka hopes people who take up the offer will be healthier. That should mean the council will save money in the long run because it will need to provide less social care.

Video by Erika Benke

