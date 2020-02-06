Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The town paying for people over 65 to get fit
A town in Finland is offering free gym sessions to everyone over the age of 65.
The mayor of Kurikka hopes people who take up the offer will be healthier. That should mean the council will save money in the long run because it will need to provide less social care.
Hear the full story in the People Fixing the World podcast
Video by Erika Benke
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window