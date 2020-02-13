"After Dresden my mind was split in two"

Video

Victor Gregg was a 25-year-old British prisoner of war in Dresden when it was attacked by British bombers in the final months of World War Two, 75 years ago. Some historians argue the bombing - which led an estimated 25,000 deaths in one night - was unnecessary because the war was pretty much decided.

Even now, at the age of 100, Victor still regularly speaks about the events he witnessed back then as a lesson humanity needs to learn from – and has written a book "Dresden: A Survivor's Story" about his experiences.