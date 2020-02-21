Talking to your neighbours is mandatory if you live here
Video

You can only live in this block of flats if you are under 25 or a pensioner - and you have to socialise. It's all part of a plan to help tackle loneliness.

Reporter: Maddy Savage

Filmed and edited by Benoit Derrier

A film for People Fixing the World

Part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world.

