'Meeting the bomber who killed my father'

Video

Garil Arnandha's father was one of 202 people killed in the Bali bombings in 2002.

A local militant group with links to al-Qaeda carried out the attack, along with a string of other bombings.

Indonesia has been trying a unique way of deradicalising a generation of militants, which includes meetings between bombers and their victims.

Garil is meeting Ali Imron, who is serving a life sentence for the Bali bombings.

Video by: Rebecca Henschke, Endang Nurdin, Haryo Wirawan.

Edited by: Kevin Kim

Part of the Crossing Divides series on the BBC World Service.