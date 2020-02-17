Media player
'Meeting the bomber who killed my father'
Garil Arnandha's father was one of 202 people killed in the Bali bombings in 2002.
A local militant group with links to al-Qaeda carried out the attack, along with a string of other bombings.
Indonesia has been trying a unique way of deradicalising a generation of militants, which includes meetings between bombers and their victims.
Garil is meeting Ali Imron, who is serving a life sentence for the Bali bombings.
Video by: Rebecca Henschke, Endang Nurdin, Haryo Wirawan.
Edited by: Kevin Kim
Part of the Crossing Divides series on the BBC World Service.
17 Feb 2020
