The rebel nuns who left their convent behind
The Californian nuns who set up their own community

A group of Californian nuns left their convent and set up their own independent community in 1970.

They’d wanted to reform the convent’s rules – including abandoning their traditional clothing and set prayer times – but their conservative cardinal refused to discuss change.

Former Sister Lucia Van Ruiten tells Witness History about the crisis they caused in the Catholic church.

  • 27 Feb 2020
