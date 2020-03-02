Criminals on CCTV: Scammers caught red-handed

Video

Hundreds of thousands of people fall victim to scams in the UK every year.

Many are run from criminal call centres abroad, where teams of fraudsters operate around the clock.

One man in the UK, who goes by the name "Jim Browning", decided to do something about it. He hacked into a call centre in India from where scammers target their victims.

Jim gained access to the recorded scam phone calls as well as CCTV footage exposing the scammers at work.

What Jim did was illegal - but he says he wants to stop the fraudsters, and he passed his footage on to BBC Panorama.

Produced by Sam Judah

