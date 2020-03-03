Video

Jovan from Serbia and Lendi from Kosovo brush off their parents' advice not to visit each other in their respective homelands.

A fierce history of conflict between the Serbs and ethnic Albanians in the past have kept the two communities apart, but the two young LGBT activists wanted to change that.

Thanks to Jovan and Lendi, drag queens from Pristina performed for the first time at the Pride Parade in Serbian capital Belgrade and Serbian drag queen Ostroga had her debut in Kosovo capital Pristina.

This film is part of the BBC's Crossing Divides season.

Video journalist: Petra Zivic

Journalist: Lazara Marinkovic

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell