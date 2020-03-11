Life and struggle after YouTube fame

Video

Dax Flame was only 15 when he became YouTube royalty - his channel was among the top 20 most subscribed in the early years of the site.

His success parachuted him into a Hollywood acting career. But 13 years later, his fortunes have changed - he's just working at a sushi restaurant and trying to scrape together money just to get by.

We follow Dax as he tries to get back on track - and find out the answer to a mystery that has chased him around the internet for more than a decade. Are his videos "real" - or was he acting?

Video journalist: James Stewart

Hear more about Dax on Trending, from the BBC World Service. Did you like this video? Send us a message @BBCtrending, or email.