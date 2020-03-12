The vaccine that saved millions

Video

In 1955, a group of US scientists led by Dr Jonas Salk announced the discovery of the first polio vaccine.

It would go on to save millions from death and disability.

His son, Dr Peter Salk, spoke to Witness History about his father's extraordinary achievement.

Images of Jonas Salk used with permission of the family of Jonas Salk.