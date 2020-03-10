Media player
'If they love one another, what can we say?'
Ithra's grandmother, Washiela, lived almost all her life under apartheid, and acknowledges: "We were very racist."
She is struggling with the idea of her granddaughter dating a black man.
But she adds: "When it comes to your own family, it's a different scenario, and you have to accept it."
