'If they love one another, what can we say?'
Ithra's grandmother, Washiela, lived almost all her life under apartheid, and acknowledges: "We were very racist."

She is struggling with the idea of her granddaughter dating a black man.

But she adds: "When it comes to your own family, it's a different scenario, and you have to accept it."

  • 10 Mar 2020