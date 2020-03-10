'Daddy, I did the thing you are going to hate the most'

Video

It was tough for Simone, who is from South Africa's Asian community, to tell her parents that she was having a child with a black man, Bandile.

"I was so scared of my father that I just kept my pregnancy secret from the whole family," she says.

She had not even felt able to mention their relationship, because of the lingering feeling in her family that interracial marriage is not right.

Now the couple are living together in KwaZulul-Natal, with their daughter, Chloe. "This shows that there is freedom now in South Africa, and we are Born Free," says Bandile.