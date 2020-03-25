Media player
There's treasure in your toilet and it can help the planet
The waste that we flush down the toilet contains a valuable nutrient. And in the Netherlands they are finding ways to extract it and use it as a fertiliser.
A video for People Fixing the World by Richard Kenny and William Kremer.
Additional footage: Getty
25 Mar 2020
