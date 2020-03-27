What you doing this weekend?

Video

Nerea in Spain is spending her weekend sewing, as she faces another week in isolation; Tom is a singer, writing personalised songs to cheer up his fans; and caterer Ayesha is cooking and delivering food for those who need it the most.

This weekly film series shows what people in the UK, and around the world, are doing each weekend under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Edited: Alvaro Alvarez

Executive Producer: Natalie Truswell

Commissioned: Kimberley Rowell