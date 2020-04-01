Media player
Coronavirus: How can you stop the spread of misinformation?
Misleading coronavirus advice is going viral on social media feeds. Zeinab Badawi explains how we can all slow the spread of harmful falsehoods online.
Produced by BBC My World
01 Apr 2020
