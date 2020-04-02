Media player
The man who grew his own Amazon rainforest
A corner of the Amazon that had been cleared and used as farmland has been restored to rainforest.
The man who owns it, Omar Tello, gave up his job as an accountant and spent 40 years recreating a patch of pristine forest in Ecuador, stretching just a few hundred metres in each direction.
He’s trying to encourage other landowners to do the same, so they can turn the tide of deforestation.
A video for People Fixing the World by Daniel Gordon
Drone footage by Felix Frank
