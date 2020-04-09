Love and dating during Coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Love and dating in lockdown
Three couples are navigating very different dating situations.
Kellyn found herself in Spain as the country went into lockdown, and decided to move in with a man she'd just met; couple Molly and Stuart have moved in together, but definitely not in the way they had planned; and Rosie is stuck in limbo unable to see the woman she'd been dating.
This is how their weekends look living in their new circumstances.
Read more about their stories here.
Produced by: Natalie Truswell
Edited by: Jemma Cox
Commissioned by: Kimberley Rowell
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window