What can we learn from the WW2 generation?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: what we can learn from the war generation
The current coronavirus outbreak is said to be the biggest challenge for the world since World War Two.
BBC Stories has brought together young people and their grandparents to find out what lessons we can all learn to get through this crisis.
Producer & Editor: Kathryn Parker
Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock
Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window