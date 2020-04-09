What can we learn from the WW2 generation?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: what we can learn from the war generation

The current coronavirus outbreak is said to be the biggest challenge for the world since World War Two.

BBC Stories has brought together young people and their grandparents to find out what lessons we can all learn to get through this crisis.

Producer & Editor: Kathryn Parker

Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell

  • 09 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Sewing scrubs for the NHS