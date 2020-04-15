Media player
'Black Saturday' fires: 'Absolute freak of nature'
In 2009 a series of bushfires swept across the state of Victoria in Australia.
At the time it was the worst bushfire emergency the country had ever seen.
"Black Saturday" saw 173 people die and over a million acres of land destroyed.
Nicki Lund was one of the firefighters in rural Victoria who tried to tackle the enormous blaze.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
15 Apr 2020
