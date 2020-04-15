Video

In 2009 a series of bushfires swept across the state of Victoria in Australia.

At the time it was the worst bushfire emergency the country had ever seen.

"Black Saturday" saw 173 people die and over a million acres of land destroyed.

Nicki Lund was one of the firefighters in rural Victoria who tried to tackle the enormous blaze.

