For most people today, the idea of disability inclusion is completely normal. We have ramps, we have sign interpreters, but do we have inclusive sex education?

Disabled people do have sex, however not many people seem comfortable talking about it.

The consequences of this for disabled people range from simply frustrating, to potentially dangerous, as disabled women are almost twice as likely to experience sexual assault as non-disabled women.

BBC reporter Octavia Woodward, talks to Fiona Allan and Aaron Simmonds about their experiences, while asking Enhance the UK's Emily Yates what we can do to improve the situation.

