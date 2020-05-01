‘It doesn’t feel like Ramadan’

Video

Many Muslims around the world are fasting for the holy month of Ramadan during the Coronavirus lockdown. It's a time of reflection but also togetherness and community.

For many, being in a tight-knit network is what keeps them going during a difficult, long fast. But coronavirus has forced mosques to shut down and many are spending Ramadan apart to avoid the spread of the virus.

BBC's Sodaba Haidare shares her experience of Ramadan and talks to others about what it's like fasting in lockdown.

Produced and Edited by: Nalini Sivathasan

Co-Producer: Ahmen Khawaja and Sodaba Haidare

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell