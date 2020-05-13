Fighting for the pill in Japan

Video

After decades of campaigning in Japan, the pill was finally legalised in 1999.

In contrast, the male impotency drug Viagra was approved for use in just six months, and legalised before the contraceptive pill for women.

Politician Yoriko Madoka tells Witness History how she pushed hard for the right to take the pill, and says sexism and male dominance in Parliament is why it took so long.

