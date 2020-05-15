How the super-rich spent lockdown

Video

As the UK headed for lockdown, reports flew in of wealthy homeowners rushing to the countryside, to their yachts or to private jets out of the country.

But where were they headed?

From castles and private islands to luxury underground bunkers with pools and home cinemas, we take a look at how the super-rich have spent lockdown.

Produced and Edited by: Ashni Lakhani

Executive Producer: Ben Bryant

Commissioning Editor: Nisha Diu