How the super-rich spent lockdown
As the UK headed for lockdown, reports flew in of wealthy homeowners rushing to the countryside, to their yachts or to private jets out of the country.
But where were they headed?
From castles and private islands to luxury underground bunkers with pools and home cinemas, we take a look at how the super-rich have spent lockdown.
Produced and Edited by: Ashni Lakhani
Executive Producer: Ben Bryant
Commissioning Editor: Nisha Diu
15 May 2020
