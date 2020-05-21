Media player
Miami riots 1980: My friend was killed by my colleagues
After four white policemen were acquitted of killing a black man there were riots in Miami.
The unrest lasted for three days in May 1980.
Eighteen people died, hundreds were injured and more than 600 arrests were made.
Lonnie Lawrence was a childhood friend of the dead man, Arthur McDuffie, but also a spokesman for the police force involved.
