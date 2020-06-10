Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The teenage inventor on a mission
When 14-year-old Freddie realised how vulnerable his great-aunt was, he wanted to help. So he came up with two inventions that could make her life safer.
As a result, he has won the junior engineering prize at the UK's Big Bang competition twice. He showed us his designs.
A video for People Fixing the World by Craig Langran.
-
10 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window