‘Hippies? They’re some of the nicest people’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glastonbury: The community spirit behind the festival town
A popular destination for tourists and spiritual pilgrimages alike, Glastonbury is a vibrant mix of different people and cultures.
Before the lockdown, we spoke with some visitors and local Glastonians in Knight's Fish & Chip shop, a family run business in the heart of Glastonbury that has been open for over 110 years, to get their take on what makes Glastonbury so unique.
Produced, Filmed, and Edited by: Jon Jones
Researcher: Elliott Daly
Additional Editing: Tracy Kiryango
Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell
-
25 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-53170553/glastonbury-the-community-spirit-behind-the-festival-townRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window