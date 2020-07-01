‘The trial was worse than the rape’

Video

‘Joanne’ says she was raped by a taxi driver after a night out with friends. Her case came to trial, and he was acquitted. She says the court case was the most devastating part of all.

Victim’s Commissioner for London Claire Waxman told the BBC that many rape victims’ experience of the criminal justice system leaves them re-traumatised and in need of help.

Rape conviction rates are at their lowest since 2008, with recent figures showing that only around 3% of reported cases in England and Wales result in a conviction.

Further help and support can be found at BBC Action Line.

Producer: Emma Ailes

Directed and Edited by: Owen Kean

Executive Producer: Kimberley Rowell